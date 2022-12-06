4 former prison officers arrested on ethics, bribery charges

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Four former officers at a north Alabama prison have been charged with bribery and ethics law violations.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said the four men face charges of using their public positions for financial gain and bribery.

The four had worked as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility but resigned last month.

The prison system released few details about the charges. However, court documents show at least some of the accusations relate to contraband being brought into the prison.

12/6/2022 3:09:24 PM (GMT -6:00)