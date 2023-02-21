4-day workweek trial: Shorter hours, happier employees

The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) – A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world’s largest, has found that most employees are less stressed, burned out and have better work-life balance.

Findings from the University of Cambridge, Boston College and other researchers released this week show that most of the 61 companies that participated from June to December will keep going with the shorter hours.

They say revenue largely stayed the same over the trial period and even grew compared with the same six months a year earlier.

Employees have reported more job satisfaction, better sleep and improved mental health.

There was also a 57% drop in the likelihood of employees quitting from the same period a year earlier.

