39-year-old dead in Marion County car crash

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

A 39-year-old man is dead in the wake of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Johnathan W. Bailey of Red Bay was killed after his pickup left Interstate 22 near the 24-mile marker in Marion County and crashed into a guardrail.

Bailey, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.