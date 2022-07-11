359 repaving begins Monday, will last through end of year

Expect traffic issues in the evening hours through the rest of the year along Interstate 359 between the Interstate 20/59 interchange and the 15th Street overpass in Tuscaloosa.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is resurfacing that stretch of road beginning Monday, July 11 and continuing through the end of the year.

To reduce the impact on traffic, the contractor can only close the mainline between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., and closures will not be allowed between Friday evenings and Sunday mornings when the University of Alabama has a home football game.

Midsouth Paving was awarded the 2.28-mile project at $2.42 million.

Expect intermittent lane closures and possible delays in the area.