35 detained after violence at Atlanta police training site

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities in Atlanta say 35 people have been detained after a violent protest erupted at the site of a new police training center.

Local media reports show flames rising from the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in DeKalb County late Sunday.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports protesters dressed in all black threw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police officers at the construction site.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says several pieces of construction equipment were set on fire and many of those who were arrested were from outside Atlanta.

He says their goal was “anarchy.”

3/6/2023 11:21:41 AM (GMT -6:00)