Very Hot Weather Ahead… No Rain… Monday PM Forecast Update

Good Monday afternoon! Our local weather has been very hot this afternoon across the area. The National Weather Service continues to cover most of west Alabama and a large portion of central Alabama in a heat advisory for today and Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually drop into the 70s tonight, under a clear sky.

Tuesday through Friday will feature identical daily weather. Heat will be the big story, as daytime highs approach 100 degrees. Heat index will top 105, if not approach 110 at times during the afternoon hours. Skies will remain mostly sunny, and I see no hope for rain to cool the weather off.

The intense upper air ridge is responsible for the dangerously hot weather locally. The combination of hot air temperatures and high dewpoints will lead to the extreme heat.

We can expect a slight cool-down by late in the weekend and early next week.

Join us on WVUA23 weekdays at 5, 6 and 10:00 P.M. for the very latest on your news, weather and sports.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist

rscott@wvua23.com

Twitter: RichardWVUA23

Facebook: WVUA23RichardScott

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RichardScottWeather