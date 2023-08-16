Pet of the Week: Meet Patches

Patches is a sweet calico adult cat who loves people and is slowly but surely getting better with her current Cat Adoption Center housemates.

She happily follows humans around and politely requests attention, treats and pets, but can be a bit of a hisser when other cats want in on the action. No physical attacking, but she can be vocal about her preferences. This girl would make an excellent only cat for anyone who wants a relaxed, regal beauty.

Adoption fees are $75. If you’re interested in Patches or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please fill out a free adoption application. You can learn more and fill out an application right here.

HSWA is always seeking donations and volunteers. To find out how you can volunteer, click here. For information on making monetary donations, click here. For HSWA’s Amazon wishlist, click here.