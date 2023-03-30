3-year-old dies in Wednesday Tuscaloosa County wreck

fatal crash

A 3-year-old child was killed in a multi-vehicle crash late Wednesday in Tuscaloosa County.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Alabama Highway 69 near the 135-mile marker, about 7 miles south of Tuscaloosa.

It happened when the vehicle driven by 24-year-old Shadereka M.L. Green struck a pickup driven by a 34-year-old man. Green, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle alongside the 3-year-old and a 4-year-old in her vehicle, who were not in child restraints.

After the initial collision that resulted in their ejection, the 3-year-old was hit by an unidentified vehicle that did not stop or return to the scene of the crash. The child was fatally wounded and pronounced dead at the scene.

Green and the 4-year-old passenger were taken to area hospitals for medical treatment.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle that struck the 3-year-old, please contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at 205-553-5531.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.