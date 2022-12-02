3 more facing federal charges in $4M army depot theft ring

Three more people are facing federal charges after $4 million in military property made its way from the Anniston Army Depot to a surplus store in Sylacauga.

Christopher Price, 54, of Childersburg, 71-year-old James Kenneth Scott of Sylacauga and 43-year-old Eric Matraia of Munford are each charged with one count of conspiracy to steal United States property.

Their arrests and charges follow the arrests and charges of Stantillio Whitfield and Tevin Fletcher in October. Whitfield pleaded guilty Nov. 21 and Fletcher has agreed to plead guilty, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Northern District of Alabama.

According to court records, Matraia, who was a Security Guard at ANAD, and other civilian employees of the Department of Emergency Services stole military property from warehouses at the Anniston Army Depot.

Scott is accused of acting as a middleman and delivering the stolen property to Price, who owned The Prepper Depot, a military surplus store in Sylacauga.

Price is accused of selling the stolen property at his store and gun shows.

According to the documents, between 2015 and November 2021 Price received property stolen from the depot valued at approximately $4 million.

Stolen items included equipment designed to be attached to military weapon systems to provide operators with instant nighttime engagement capabilities and/or improved target acquisition.

According to the plea agreements, also filed Thursday, Price, Scott and Matraia have each agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge.

The plea agreements state that each defendant has agreed to pay restitution and forfeit any money they made from the conspiracy.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.