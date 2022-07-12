3 firefighters fall through floor battling Gadsden blaze

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) – Three firefighters battling a blaze at a house in Alabama were hurt when they fell through a floor in the burning building.

Alabama news outlets say it happened early Tuesday in Gadsden. The three dropped an estimated 10 to 12 feet.

They were among five firefighters injured in the effort to bring a house fire in Gadsden’s Country Club area under control.

The fire department said three of the injured were taken to hospitals where they were treated and released. The department said they are now “doing well.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/12/2022 1:56:31 PM (GMT -5:00)