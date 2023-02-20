3 dead, more than 200 hurt as new quake hits Turkey, Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake has killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands.

Officials said more buildings collapsed, trapping some people, while scores of injuries were recorded in neighboring Syria too.

Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Defne, in Turkey’s Hatay province, one the worst-hit regions in the magnitude 7.8 quake that hit on Feb. 6.

It was felt across the region and followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said three people were killed and 213 injured Monday.

Rescue efforts were underway in three collapsed buildings where six people were believed trapped.

