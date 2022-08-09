3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting

deadly shooting, fatal

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) – Police say a man went into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and her friend before turning the gun on himself.

Edgewater police Chief Josephy Mahoney says Quinton Hunter brandished the gun shortly after entering the Monday night meeting, and that about 20 other people fled the room when the shooting started.

He says Hunter killed Erica Hoffman and Ian Greenfield and then recorded a Facebook Live video before killing himself.

The chief says Hunter had a violent criminal history.

They don’t yet know details of the relationship between the victims, but he says Hunter may have been motivated by jealousy.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/9/2022 11:26:10 AM (GMT -5:00)