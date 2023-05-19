$3 billion accounting error means the Pentagon can send more weapons to Ukraine
The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon has overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by at least $3 billion.
It’s an accounting error that could be a boon for the war effort because it will allow the Defense Department to send more weapons now without asking Congress for more money.
The acknowledgment comes at a time when the Pentagon is under increased pressure by Congress to show accountability for the billions of dollars it has sent in weapons, ammunition and equipment to Ukraine and as some lawmakers question whether that level of support should continue.
