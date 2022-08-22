3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) – Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground.

Authorities said the officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma.

The video shows one officer punching the suspect with a clenched fist, while another can be seen hitting the man with his knee and a third holds him against the pavement.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/22/2022 4:16:28 PM (GMT -5:00)