3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The Associated Press

Three active-duty Marines have been charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Court records show that Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested this week on misdemeanor charges after fellow Marines helped investigators identify them in footage among the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021.

No defense lawyers for the men were listed in the court docket, so it was not immediately clear whether they have attorneys to comment on their behalf.

A Marine Corps spokesman said it is aware the allegations and “is fully cooperating with appropriate authorities.”

Dozens of people charged in the riot have military backgrounds, but these three are among only a handful on active duty.

1/20/2023 2:34:43 PM (GMT -6:00)