2nd suspect arrested in Spades shooting

A second person is now facing assault charges in the wake of a shooting at Spades Restaurant and Lounge last month.

Timothy Powell, 39, of Eutaw was arrested Aug. 5 on a charge of first-degree assault. During his arrest, investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said illegal narcotics and numerous firearms were also found.

Powell has been arrested before on multiple firearms charges, investigators said.

Powell remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on the following charges:

First-degree assault: Bond of $60,000

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Bond of $5,000

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine: Bond of $5,000

Second-degree receiving stolen property: Bond of $15,000

Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance: Bond of $15,000

First-degree unlawful possession of marijuana: Bond of $15,000

Certain persons prohibited from possessing a firearm: Bond of $15,000

Unlawful possession with intent to distribute: Bond of $30,000

Additionally, Powell’s release was revoked on a previous unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge, and he is being held with no bond on that case.

Corey Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested earlier on a first-degree assault charge. He has since been released on a $60,000 bond.

