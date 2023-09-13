2nd annual Dogtoberfest Pet Parade and Blessing happening Oct. 8

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Intern Nicole Griffin

TUSCALOOSA — Get your dogs ready for their Halloween best, as the United Way of West Alabama‘s ReUnited is hosting its second annual Dogtoberfest Pet Parade and Blessing “A Celebration of All Types of Families” on Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. For an opportunity to celebrate every member of your family but especially the furry ones, make your way to Capitol Park.

Dogtoberfest is all about accepting the unique bond between humans and their pets, and that families involve everyone in the house.

Event highlights

Event highlights include Paw Readings, where owners will have a chance to use a paw reader on their own dog’s paw and see what mysteries those toe beans have to say.

Paw Portraits, where owners are given the opportunity to make personalized ink paw portraits.

Red Carpet Photos, where pets can walk down the a carpet with their owner and get a picture in front of the steps.

Face painting, where you and your fellow humans can be turned into any pet by a face painting artist.

Neiman Barkus Store, where you can shop several fashionable accessories for you or your four-legged family. All proceeds will benefit local animal shelters and rescues.

Adoptable animals. If you’re looking to expand your family, Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter will be at the event with its canine-hauling MARV bus and plenty of pups in the market for a forever home.

Live music, where a quartet from the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra will play a pop-up set of pet-friendly pieces.

Pet parade

Be sure to be prepared at 2:30 p.m. for the much anticipated Pet Parade, led by Grand Marshal Tuscaloosa City Council Member Lee Busby and his pet Petey.

Costume contest

Directly after the parade is a costume contest. Come with your pet dressed in the cutest, most creative costume for the chance to win a prize. There are several categories up for awards, including the Pup/Parent Lookalike category, Most School Spirit category and the Best Howl-O-Weenie costume.

Pet blessing ceremony

At 3:15 p.m., Rev. Paul Pradat of Christ Episcopal will lead a pet blessing ceremony to coincide with the annual Feast of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals.

This gives every pet owner the opportunity to receive a blessing for their pet, and reflect on the life their pet has lived as well as the blessing their pet has brought to their family.

Donations and sponsorships

Any donation made during the event is going toward local animal shelters and rescue organizations.

For more information on the event, click here.