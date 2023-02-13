1 dead, 2 injured in Pickens County wreck Friday

fatal crash

An Aliceville man is dead in the wake of a two-vehicle crash in Pickens County Friday evening.

The wreck happened on Pickens County Route 2 near Alabama Highway 14, about 8 miles south of Aliceville in Pickens County.

Anthony D. McCaa, 40, was fatally injured when the sedan he was driving collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Cedric W. Garner from Ralph. McCaa was pronounced dead at the scene, and Garner was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Neither were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

A 12-year-old passenger in Garner’s vehicle was also injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.