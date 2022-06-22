22-year-old dead in Greene County car crash

fatal crash, wreck (cropped)

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

A two-vehicle crash in Greene County left one man dead and another injured.

Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 22-year-old Seth McGuffie was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra when a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 30-year-old Tuscaloosa native Christopher Davis struck him on Interstate 59 north of Eutaw.

The Shelby native died at the scene, not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

Davis was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa to treat his injuries.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are still investigating.