$20M donation pushes Alabama fundraiser over $1 billion

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Karnera Gafford

The University of Alabama’s Rising Tide Capital Campaign crept much closer to its $1.5 billion goal last week after a $20 million donation that will be used to build a new performing arts center.

The donation, offered by the Smith family in memory of Mark Smith, brought the campaign over $1 billion and is the largest amount of money ever donated to an academic facility at UA.

If approved by the UA System Board of Trustees, the Performing Arts Academic Center will be named the Smith Family Center for the Performing Arts.

“It’s going to be a beacon of light that is going to attract students from all over the country,” said Clay Smith on behalf of the Smith family. “It is going to be a beautiful new venue.”

UA President Stuart Bell said this is an amazing opportunity for the university and its future students.

The new center will connect to the restored Bryce Main building and will house UA’s Department of Theatre and Dance.

The Rising Tide Capital Campaign has raised a total of $1.02 billion so far, and more than 133,000 have donated. You can read more about the Smith family’s donation right here.