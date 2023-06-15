2024 Alabama quarterback Julian Sayin impressing at Elite 11 camp

By WVUA Digital Reporter Peyton Davis

Alabama’s top recruit of 2024, quarterback Julian Sayin, was a notable standout of the beginning of the Elite 11 high school quarterback camp. The 6’1, 185 pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California, showed that he deserved his invite to the prestigious quarterback camp, and got scouts attention amongst his peers with his accuracy and arm talent that was well documented in the first day of the camp’s final.

It has been his been his attention to detail and precision that are impressing scouts the most, and this made him a popular pick for top performer of the first day of the competition’s finals. The number two quarterback in the class of 2024 looks like maybe the next great Alabama quarterback in the line of recent success that the program has had, with their last four starting quarterbacks (Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Bryce Young) all set to be starters at the professional level next season, and their success obviously being a reason that Sayin committed to the program in November of his junior year.

#Alabama commit Julian Sayin with a rope at Elite 11 Finals. pic.twitter.com/sf7vnpGCWD — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) June 15, 2023

The 17-year-old, rising senior threw for 2,7o8 yards and 27 touchdowns and 4 interceptions last year with Carlsbad High School in California en route to a 10-2 season, and his nuance and accuracy at such a young age makes him a very enticing prospect for the future of Alabama football. Sayin is a five star, ranked 13th nationally, second at his position and is the top player in California in the Class of 2024 via the 247 Sports composite, and is joined by the other highest rated passers in the class in Beaverton, Oregon – the site of the camp. Amongst the list of recognizable names who won MVP of the camp since its commencement in 1999, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was crowned the best player of the camp in 2016 – where, like Sayin, many lauded his advanced poise for a high schooler.

Sayin will look to join Tua and the past MVPs of the camp and continue to perform at a high level in the final week of the camp, as well as continue to be a recruiter for Bama in their pursuit of another top class in 2024.