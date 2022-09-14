2023 Tuscaloosa City Schools budget includes raises, renovations

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Caleb Aguayo

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education approved its five-year capital plan and 2022-23 fiscal year budget Tuesday.

The budget includes funding for 36 new school buses, pay raises and step raises for teachers and coaches, and planned renovations on city school properties.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria said the new budget prioritizes students’ learning, experiences and safety.

“You’ll see a heavy focus on teaching and learning, and student supports. We have interventions, we have coaches and teachers so that we can really work on the strategic plan of the Tuscaloosa City Schools. So the budget that the board is receiving and approving tonight has those priorities in mind,” Daria said.

With the confirmed approval of the five-year capital plan and the fiscal year budget, the Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education sets its sights on approved changes for this academic year.

Interested in checking out the budget? You can see it below:

Attachment(1)



You can check out the five-year plan, which is focused on long-term infrastructure and other improvements, below:

Attachment

