2023 Druid City Arts Festival is a big success

The Druid City Arts Festival was a huge success this year thanks to its many visitors, vendors, and good weather. The local arts festival highlights the talents of many local artists. Vendors sold clothes, wall art, homemade graters, and dogs also appeared at the festival. The evening consisted of fun, food trucks and family filled games for the kids at the Government Plaza.

Local artists said the festival was a great way to have people view your work even if they don’t buy anything.

“It’s been good, you always feel a little bit validated whenever people come out to view your stuff,” said Charles Cook, owner of Dyeone On.

Established artists said displaying their work also inspires younger and new artists to develop their craft.

“Well, a lot of them are very inspiring. I do artwork at home too, so I am probably going to go be with my brush and everything,” said Nohemi Chavez an aspiring artist. “It’s all so beautiful and everyone can see them. It’s also a beautiful place to be.”

“Honestly this is one of my favorite events. I started coming years ago when it first started,” said Tuscaloosa resident Nicole Moreno Lacale.

This year’s festival featured nearly 80 artists and seven musical acts. The annual festival free and open to the public.