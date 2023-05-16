2023 Alabama gymnastics signees win at shine at national competition

9/19/22 WGY First Practice Detail Photo by Rodger Champion

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The Alabama gymnastics team appears to be set up for a big season in 2024.

All four seniors from last year return (Luisa Blanco, Ella Burgess, Makarri Doggette, and Mati Waligora), and the Crimson Tide is add a trio of 2023 elite signees are set to join the team in August.

Incoming Tide gymnasts Chloe LaCoursiere, Gabby Ladanyi, and Jamison Sears showcased their talents at the 2023 USA Gym Developmental Program (DP) National Championships in Oklahoma this past weekend. Sears won first place in her division in the all-around (39.275), vault (9.9), floor exercise (9.775). Sears and LaCoursiere tied for first place on the uneven bars (9.95).

Sears comes into Alabama as the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023. She was the 2019 USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic Champion on balance beam and floor exercise and runner up in the all-around. She won the Nastia Liukin Cup all-around and balance beam in 2022. Sears has a chance to fill the void Canadian Olympian Shallon Olsen left behind in the vault lineup next season.

LaCoursiere earned runner-up honors on the uneven bars at the 2021 Nastia Liukin Cup. In 2022, she won a regional championship in the uneven bars and floor exercise. She competed in the 2022 DP National Championships where she won the all-around, vault and uneven bars.

Ladanyi swept every title at the Texas State Championship in 2022. She was also the 2022 USA Gymnastics Region 3 uneven bars champion.

This elite trio should provide next year’s team with even more depth. The Crimson Tide were inconsistent on various events last season, so these new gymnasts will hopefully give head coach Ashley Johnston gymnasts to find a consistent lineup for each event.