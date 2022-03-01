2022 World Games in Birmingham announce ceremonies

The 2022 World Games are set to start off and finish with a bang.

The games, which feature 223 sporting events, will be held in Birmingham this summer and will feature thousands of athletes from more than 100 countries. This is the first time in over 40 years that the United States has played host to the games. The sporting event takes place every four years, the year after the Summer Olympics.

The games will kick off in an opening ceremony July 7 and last until the closing ceremony July 17. Henry Panion, the artistic director of the World Games 2022, said that the goal of these ceremonies is to “showcase and celebrate the very best of Alabama.”

“I wanted to combine the elements of Olympic ceremonies and Super Bowl half-time shows, with the best of my true loves… the sounds of a symphony orchestra and the pageantry, artistry, and precision of professional drum corps,” Panion said.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins will serve as the Master of Ceremonies, and the lineup for both ceremonies includes Yolanda Adams, Alabama, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Bo Bice, Sara Evans, Taylor Hicks, Jamey Johnson, Nelly, Pastor Mike Jr., Martha Reeves, Sheila E., Ruben Studdard, Tony! Toni! Tone!, Worth The Wait and Yung Bleu.

Both of the events are set to feature elaborate costumes, props and performances, all set in front of a massive LED display. Additionally, there will be over 700 performers between the two ceremonies and a 75-piece orchestra, and an array of choral ensembles including gospel, classical, and youth choirs.

The opening ceremony, titled Unlocking The Magic: Celebrating The Power of The One, will be presented by Alabama Power. The closing ceremony, titled One World-One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement & Unity, will be presented by Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, and will feature a ceremonial passing of the torch to the 2025 host city Chengdu, China.