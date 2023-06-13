20 years later, investigators still looking for Heaven LaShae Ross’ killer

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Peyton Newman

June 11, 2023, marked the day Heaven LaShae Ross would have turned 31 years old. But instead of celebrating her birthday, investigators are still trying to figure out who’s responsible for what happened to her 20 years ago.

She went missing in August 2003 while waiting for the school bus near her home in Northport and left no trace of where she could have gone or who may have taken her. All neighbors could say is that they’d seen her wearing a pink T-shirt that morning.

Three years later, her remains were discovered under an abandoned home in Holt, still wearing that same T-shirt.

Investigators interviewed several persons of interest, but no suspects were ever charged.

Two decades later, her family holds onto the hope of getting some answers. Mother Beth Thompson pleaded with the community on Monday in an effort to get justice for her daughter.

“I wish that whoever did this would come forward. It has been 20 years,” Thompson said. “It’s still the same hurt and pain that’s been there for the last 20 years. It doesn’t ever go away.”

Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said they’re hoping this renewed exposure may help solve her case.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.