20 seconds to change a skyline: Tutwiler Hall coming down July 4

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

Tuscaloosa is saying goodbye to a skyline staple on July 4, as the University of Alabama’s Tutwiler Hall comes down.

The all-women’s dorm, built in 1968, will be destroyed with a controlled detonation at 7 a.m.

More than 50,000 women have called Tutwiler home away from home over the years.

But now a new, $145 million, 365,000 square-foot Tutwiler Hall will house students starting this fall.

This new Tutwiler Hall is the third to bear the name and will also be a women-only dorm.

If you’re in or around the UA campus, the following streets will be closed both ways beginning at 5 a.m. July 4:

Paul W. Bryant Drive from Sixth Avenue to Wallace Wade Avenue

10th Avenue from 12th Street to Paul W. Bryant Drive

12th Street from Eighth Avenue to 10th Avenue

Eighth Avenue from Paul W. Bryant Drive to 12th Street

Colonial Drive from Paul W. Bryant Drive to Judy Bonner Drive

Magnolia Drive from Paul W. Bryant Drive to Judy Bonner Drive.

The following streets will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. to westbound traffic at Seventh Avenue:

10th Alley

11th Street

11th Alley

If you’re interested in watching the implosion live, you can do so at the Magnolia Parking Deck off Paul W. Bryant Drive on the UA campus. Visitors can park on the first and second floor of the deck and walk to the top floor.

Dust masks will be handed out because you should not breathe in dust from the explosion.