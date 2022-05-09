2-vehicle crash kills man from Tuscaloosa Sunday
A man from Tuscaloosa died late Sunday in the wake of a Shelby County wreck.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on Shelby County 52, about a mile west of Helena in Shelby County.
William D. Symington, 27, was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was riding crossed the center line and was struck by a sedan. Symington was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.