2-vehicle crash kills man from Tuscaloosa Sunday

A man from Tuscaloosa died late Sunday in the wake of a Shelby County wreck.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on Shelby County 52, about a mile west of Helena in Shelby County.

William D. Symington, 27, was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was riding crossed the center line and was struck by a sedan. Symington was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.