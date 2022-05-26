2 teens rescued after they called 911, reported being trafficked

crime, police tape

Two teenage victims of sex trafficking are back home safe with their families after contacting Tuscaloosa Police for help on Wednesday.

The girls, ages 15 and 18, called 911 from a Tuscaloosa hotel room, asking for help to return to their homes in another state.

Investigators with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force responded and determined the teens were victims of sex trafficking. Those investigators contacted Trafficking Hope, a victim’s advocacy group that provides resources and support to human trafficking victims.

“(Trafficking Hope was) able to provide comfort care and assistance while we worked with other agencies to reunite them with their families,” said Capt. Phil Simpson, commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

Task force investigators said they are grateful for the assistance of the Gulfport, Hattiesburg and Meridian police departments and the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Cyber Intelligence Unit.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.