2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary

NEW YORK (AP) – Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said Thursday that Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

While authorities didn’t identify Biden, the property stolen or the organization that paid, details of the investigation have been public for months.

Harris’ lawyer says she has accepted responsibility. Kurlander’s lawyer declined to comment. A message seeking comment was sent to Project Veritas, which has not been charged with any crime.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/25/2022 1:52:12 PM (GMT -5:00)