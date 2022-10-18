2 more plead guilty, sentenced in 2018 Fayette County double murder

Two of five defendants involved in a 2018 double murder case in Fayette County were sentenced to lengthy prison sentences after pleading guilty to murder on Friday.

Lazaro Moran, 35, of New Jersey, and Lindettia Lowery, 36, of Fairfield, were involved in the shooting deaths of Hernan Antonio Padilla and Allen Clifford Sandlin. Padilla and Sandlin were found shot to death at Padilla’s home outside Carbon Hill on May 1, 2018.

Moran will serve two life sentences and Lowery will serve two concurrent 25-year sentences.

Their sentencing follows the July guilty plea of Michael Even Council, who is serving two life sentences for the double murder.

Capital murder cases against Brandon Dewayne Lowery and Brittany Bell-Spates are still pending.

“I’m pleased we were able to put two more violent offenders in prison for this heinous crime,” said 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. “We will continue to work until all five of those responsible face justice.”

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation, with assistance from Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, neighboring agencies and the New Jersey State Police.

