2 men arrested after short police chase over stolen vehicle investigation Monday

Two people are facing charges in the wake of an ongoing Tuscaloosa Police Department investigation into vehicles being stolen around town.

TPD Criminal Investigations Division investigators got information recently suggesting a truck stolen in Tennessee was spotted at Branscomb Apartments off Alabama Highway 69 South.

Investigators visited the complex Monday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m. and approached two men. Those men jumped into a car and drove north on Highway 69. The driver turned east onto Skyland Boulevard and crashed into another vehicle, which hit a third vehicle.

No one was seriously injured in the three-vehicle crash, but an occupant of one of the vehicles was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The men investigators were chasing then abandoned their car and attempted to run off, but they were apprehended in the parking lot of the Tuscaloosa Plaza shopping center that houses Planet Fitness and several restaurants.

After the men were captured, investigators recovered marijuana and a stolen pistol from their crashed car.

The men arrested are: