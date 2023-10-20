2 facing abuse of a corpse charges after man missing since Oct. 3 found dead Thursday

Two people are facing abuse of a corpse charges but could be facing more after a Tuscaloosa man missing since Oct. 3 was found dead late Thursday.

Broxton Connell, 35, was last seen in the Alberta area at Piggly Wiggly.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division developed a several persons of interest at a home in Coaling where Connell was believed to have last been.

After initial interviews, TPD investigators contacted the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit to assist in the investigation.

Connell’s body was found late Thursday in a wooded area off Alabama Highway 216. The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will be conducting an autopsy to determine Connell’s cause of death, but investigators said illegal drugs are believed to have been a factor.

Ricky Duncan, 45, and Bettie Williamson, 64, were charged with abuse of a corpse and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.