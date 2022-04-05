2 dozen-plus Alabamians suing Labor Department over unemployment issues

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Aajene Robinson

A group of residents fed up with the Alabama Department of Labor’s slow response regarding unemployment services has filed a lawsuit seeking to reduce the excessive delays in application approval and application reviews.

Legal Services Alabama filed the lawsuit in February on behalf of 26 plaintiffs who say they experienced long delays in getting their unemployment applications approved, long delays in getting application updates or having a hard time scheduling a review for denied applications.

The Alabama Department of Labor filed a motion to dismiss in March, saying the department was working as quick as it could under the strain of a pandemic-spurred unemployment deluge.

WVUA 23 reached out Michael Forton Director of Advocacy at Legal Service of Alabama and haven’t heard anything back.

WVUA 23 also reached out to the Alabama Department of Labor, and they cannot comment on the lawsuit due to ongoing litigation.

You can read the original complaint below:

