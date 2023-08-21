2 dead in Interstate 59 crash Sunday evening.

Two people were killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday evening on Interstate 59 in Tuscaloosa County.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. near the 77-mile marker, about 2 miles north of Tuscaloosa.

James C. Hoskins, 28, of Tuscaloosa was driving a pickup that collided head-on with an SUV driven by 59-year-old Donna M. Cline of Braselton, Georgia.

Hoskins and Cline were both fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.