2 charged with murder in death of Alabama infant in 2000

crime, handcuffs

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a woman and her former boyfriend are charged with murder in the death of the woman’s 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago.

Opelika police say 43-year-old Tomeika Hughley and 42-year-old Bobby Beaty were indicted in the death of Jarquavious Hughley.

Police say emergency workers found the boy dead when they were called to a home on April 23, 2000.

The two adults had been caring for the baby, and an autopsy determined he died from a homicide.

Police didn’t say how the child died or give any possible motive, and court records didn’t provide details.

Defense attorneys didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

8/30/2022 4:10:31 PM (GMT -5:00)