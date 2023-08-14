2 charged in Saturday shooting at Hodo Haven

Two people are facing charges and more arrests could be coming after a shooting Saturday evening at Hodo Haven apartments in Tuscaloosa.

Kejuan Arrington, 25, and 23-year-old Antwone Stowe were charged with attempted murde. Arrington, who was out on bond for a previous criminal charge, had his bond revoked. Stowe was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Aug. 12. Tuscaloosa Police were called out to the scene and found two people who’d been shot; both were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment and are expected to survive.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation, interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage and determined one group of people shot at one of the victims first, and that victim returned fire in apparent self defense.

One of the suspects was injured during the shooting, and VCU said the issue of self-defense will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office for review.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.