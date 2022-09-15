2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris’ residence

WASHINGTON (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he sent the two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border who were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in residential Washington.

It’s part of a political battle over the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Abbott tweeted Thursday he sent the buses to call on the Biden administration to “secure the border.”

The men and women who were dropped off stood outside Harris’ official residence, the U.S. Naval Observatory, clutching bags of their belongings before moving to a nearby church.

Republicans say President Joe Biden’s policies encourage migrants to vanish into the U.S. Democrats criticize the Trump-era policy of forcing migrants to wait out their asylum cases in Mexico.

9/15/2022 12:32:56 PM (GMT -5:00)