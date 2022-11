2 buses at Englewood Elementary scorched after power line falls

A fallen power line sent two buses at Englewood Elementary School up in flames Wednesday evening.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Chief Randy Smith said the line fell on one bus and the fire spread from there.

Both buses were destroyed, and it took firefighters about 20 minutes to quash the blaze.

The school itself was not damaged in the fire.

The Tuscaloosa County School System has not yet commented on the incident.