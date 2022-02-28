2 arrested on federal charges in gun straw-purchasing case

crime, handcuffs

A man from Cottondale and a man from Connecticut are facing federal firearms charges stemming from a Tuscaloosa County investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms announced today.

According to a two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court, between April 2021 and September 2021, the defendants purchased multiple handguns from a licensed firearms dealer located in Tuscaloosa County by means of straw-purchase transactions.

Jevonte Kendrell Davis, 28, of Cottondale is charged with engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Tyrese Perry, 25, of New Haven, Connecticut, is charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

The maximum penalty for giving a false statement during the purchase of a firearm is 10 years in prison.

The maximum penalty for engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license is five years in prison.