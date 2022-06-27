2 arrested on child sex abuse charges

Two men are facing charges after the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigated a case with several victims of child sex abuse.

Last week, VCU’s Sexual Assault Section conducted an investigation into an allegation of child sexual abuse involving an extended family.

To protect the privacy of the victims, no location or victim information will be released.

On Friday, 43-year-old Eric Cameron Englebert and 57-year-old Michael Ray Martin were arrested and taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Martin was charged with one count of sex abuse of a child younger than 12. He remains in jail on a $300,000 cash bond.

Englebert was charged with two counts of sex abuse of a child younger than 12 and one count of first-degree sodomy. He remains in jail on a $300,000 cash bond.

Because of the nature of these assaults, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit encourages anyone who may have been a victim of either man to contact VCU at 205-464-8690.