2 arrested in shooting at strip mall on Highway 69 South

Photo courtesy Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Tuscaloosa Police were in the right place at the right time Thursday afternoon, as an officer working a wreck on Highway 69 South overheard a shootout between two people as it happened.

The shooting happened in a strip mall containing a Little Caesars and an AT&T store.

Two people who were involved in the shooting were taken into custody.

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating the cause of the shooting.