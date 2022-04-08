2 Alabama men charged after ‘takeover’ of Florida beach town

crime, handcuffs

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town.

Panama City Beach police say more than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month.

Police say social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms. Panama City police say 20-year-old Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper; and 25-year-old Rashad Boyce Glasper were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/8/2022 8:48:02 AM (GMT -5:00)