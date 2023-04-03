1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut
The Associated Press
NASA has named the four astronauts who will fly around the moon late next year. The first moon crew in 50 years includes the first woman and the first African American assigned to a lunar mission.
NASA introduced the three Americans and one Canadian on Monday during a ceremony in Houston.
The four are NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen.
They will not land or even go into lunar orbit. Rather, they will fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth. The 10-day mission will be a prelude to a lunar landing a year later.
