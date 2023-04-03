1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut

From left, Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Christina Hammock Koch, celebrate on stage as they are announced as the Artemis II crew during a NASA ceremony naming the four astronauts who will fly around the moon by the end of next year, at a ceremony held in the NASA hangar at Ellington airport Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The Associated Press

NASA has named the four astronauts who will fly around the moon late next year. The first moon crew in 50 years includes the first woman and the first African American assigned to a lunar mission.

NASA introduced the three Americans and one Canadian on Monday during a ceremony in Houston.

The four are NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen.

They will not land or even go into lunar orbit. Rather, they will fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth. The 10-day mission will be a prelude to a lunar landing a year later.

4/3/2023 2:54:50 PM (GMT -5:00)