DCH offering free breast cancer screenings for women who qualify

One every eight women will develop breast cancer at some point during their lifetime, but catching and treating it early means a greater chance of full remission.

DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa is doing its part to ensure people who can’t afford testing get it during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The free breast screening event will be held in October at the Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center at DCH in Tuscaloosa.

This event is open to women 40 and older who have not had an annual breast scan in over a year and have little or no insurance.



The first screening is happening Oct. 10. Preregistration is required.

Want to register? Call 205-343-8493 or learn more and register online right here.