19-year-old charged with child porn possession

A Northport man is facing charges Monday after an investigation by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators found probable cause to charge Ladarius Dejuan Jones, 19, with four counts of possession of child sex abuse material.

Jones was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail Monday, with bond set at $60,000.

Jones could be facing more charges as the investigation continues.