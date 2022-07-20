19 Shelton State students named to NJCAA All-Academic teams

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

More than a dozen of Shelton State Community College’s “Buccaneers” were recognized for excellent work off the field during the 2021-2022 academic year.

According to a press release, the National Junior College Athletic Association recognizes academic excellence among student athletes at community colleges in three categories by grade-point averages.

NJCAA All-Academic First Team (4.00 GPA): Allen Davis – Baseball Matti Morrow – Softball Gracie Vanderford – Softball Toni West – Women’s Basketball Emry Wright – Softball

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team (3.80-3.99 GPA): Rachel Early – Women’s Basketball Eli Medford – Baseball Carson Mitchell – Baseball Warren Ruddman – Baseball Skyla Wright – Softball

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team (3.60-3.79 GPA): Kyle Chastine – Baseball Hannah Collinsworth – Softball Graham Duncan – Baseball Georgia Gerichten – Softball Jack Hoppenjans – Baseball Garrett Mangione – Baseball Maddie Taylor – Softball A.J. Taylor – Softball Nya Valentine – Women’s Basketball



For more information on Shelton State’s athletic programs, head over to athletics.sheltonstate.edu.