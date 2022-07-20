19 Shelton State students named to NJCAA All-Academic teams

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

More than a dozen of Shelton State Community College’s “Buccaneers” were recognized for excellent work off the field during the 2021-2022 academic year.

According to a press release, the National Junior College Athletic Association recognizes academic excellence among student athletes at community colleges in three categories by grade-point averages.

  • NJCAA All-Academic First Team (4.00 GPA):
    • Allen Davis – Baseball
    • Matti Morrow – Softball
    • Gracie Vanderford – Softball
    • Toni West – Women’s Basketball
    • Emry Wright – Softball
  • NJCAA All-Academic Second Team (3.80-3.99 GPA):
    • Rachel Early – Women’s Basketball
    • Eli Medford – Baseball
    • Carson Mitchell – Baseball
    • Warren Ruddman – Baseball
    • Skyla Wright – Softball
  • NJCAA All-Academic Third Team (3.60-3.79 GPA):
    • Kyle Chastine – Baseball
    • Hannah Collinsworth – Softball
    • Graham Duncan – Baseball
    • Georgia Gerichten – Softball
    • Jack Hoppenjans – Baseball
    • Garrett Mangione – Baseball
    • Maddie Taylor – Softball
    • A.J. Taylor – Softball
    • Nya Valentine – Women’s Basketball

For more information on Shelton State’s athletic programs, head over to athletics.sheltonstate.edu.

