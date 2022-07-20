19 Shelton State students named to NJCAA All-Academic teams
By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick
More than a dozen of Shelton State Community College’s “Buccaneers” were recognized for excellent work off the field during the 2021-2022 academic year.
According to a press release, the National Junior College Athletic Association recognizes academic excellence among student athletes at community colleges in three categories by grade-point averages.
- NJCAA All-Academic First Team (4.00 GPA):
- Allen Davis – Baseball
- Matti Morrow – Softball
- Gracie Vanderford – Softball
- Toni West – Women’s Basketball
- Emry Wright – Softball
- NJCAA All-Academic Second Team (3.80-3.99 GPA):
- Rachel Early – Women’s Basketball
- Eli Medford – Baseball
- Carson Mitchell – Baseball
- Warren Ruddman – Baseball
- Skyla Wright – Softball
- NJCAA All-Academic Third Team (3.60-3.79 GPA):
- Kyle Chastine – Baseball
- Hannah Collinsworth – Softball
- Graham Duncan – Baseball
- Georgia Gerichten – Softball
- Jack Hoppenjans – Baseball
- Garrett Mangione – Baseball
- Maddie Taylor – Softball
- A.J. Taylor – Softball
- Nya Valentine – Women’s Basketball
For more information on Shelton State’s athletic programs, head over to athletics.sheltonstate.edu.