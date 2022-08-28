Tuscaloosa shooting leaves one person in critical condition

gun, shooting

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday, August 27. Investigators said the shooting took place around 6:30pm on McFarland Blvd at the Midtown Village.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, showed up at DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment. Capt. Marty Sellers of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said the victim is 25-years-old and not from Tuscaloosa. The victim is listed in critical condition at this time.

Officers are trying to pinpoint the exact location of the shooting. At this time, no suspect has been arrested for the shooting. Stay with WVUA 23 news for the latest on this developing story.