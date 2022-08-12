Latest Nick’s Kids Habitat house dedicated Thursday

A Tuscaloosa family was handed the keys to their new home on Thursday.

Kanika Cotton and her two children have finally moved into their new Habitat for Humanity home.

Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa is a nonprofit housing organization.

Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

The new home is located on Ash Street in Tuscaloosa.

The Cotton family’s home is the SEC Championship House funded by the Nick’s Kids Foundation.

Nick’s Kids Foundation supports organizations that benefit children, family, teacher, and student causes.

Cotton said it means the world to her to have a safe place of her own where she can raise her family.

Cotton volunteered more than 250 hours of her own time to help build her home and other Habitat Homes.