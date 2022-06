Man, 63, reported missing in Aliceville

The Aliceville Police Department needs your help finding a man missing since June 1.

Ray Charles Lewis, 63, was last seen June 1 around 3 p.m. near Tilley Hamlett Drive in Aliceville. Lewis may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement.

If you have any information on Lewis’ whereabouts, please contact the Aliceville Police Department at 205-399-8858 or call 911.